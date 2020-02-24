NEW YORK (AP) — Judge orders Harvey Weinstein to jail immediately after sexual assault conviction.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
February 24, 2020, 12:11 PM
