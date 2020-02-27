Judge holds case review for former city council president

A judge will meet with attorneys prior to the trial of a former council president in Delaware's largest city who is accused of using his position to secure a grant for himself.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A judge is meeting with attorneys in advance of a trial for a former council president in Delaware’s largest city accused of using his government position to secure a city grant for himself and a nonprofit he founded.

The judge scheduled Thursday’s case review as a trial date nears for 67-year-old Theopalis Gregory.

The former Wilmington city council president was indicted last year on charges of profiteering and official misconduct.

The charges involve $40,000 in city grant funds approved by the current council president for a long-dormant entity that her predecessor Gregory had revived shortly before the 2016 election.

