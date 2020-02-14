Judge flushes inmate complaint about lack of toilet paper

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Delaware prison inmate who complained about running out of toilet paper.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Delaware prison inmate who complained about running out of toilet paper.

The judge ruled Thursday that the lawsuit by Isaac Pierce was frivolous.

The ruling contains references to other court decisions concluding that a temporary lack of toilet paper does not violate an inmate’s constitutional rights. The lawsuit was filed last year by Pierce and two cellmates who were later dismissed from the case.

They alleged that they were forced to use newspapers after they were denied toilet paper for two and a half days.

