Iowa Democratic Party says caucus reporting delays are not result of ‘hack or an intrusion’

The Associated Press

February 3, 2020, 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iowa Democratic Party says caucus reporting delays are not result of ‘hack or an intrusion’.

