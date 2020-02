FORREST CITY, Ark. (AP) — Forrest City Mayor says a gunman is dead and two officers are injured after a…

FORREST CITY, Ark. (AP) — Forrest City Mayor says a gunman is dead and two officers are injured after a shooting at an Arkansas Walmart.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.