Home » National News » Formula One's governing body…

Formula One’s governing body says Shanghai Grand Prix scheduled for April postponed due to virus

The Associated Press

February 12, 2020, 7:21 AM

LONDON (AP) — Formula One’s governing body says Shanghai Grand Prix scheduled for April postponed due to virus.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Motor Sports National News Other Sports News Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up