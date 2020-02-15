Family of combat veteran wants standardized reentry program

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The family of a Marine Corps veteran who died last year wants the government to develop…

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The family of a Marine Corps veteran who died last year wants the government to develop a standardized civilian reentry program for soldiers leaving the military.

The Day reports that family members of Tyler Reeb, a decorated Marine who grew up in Connecticut, have been talking with state and federal lawmakers about the program.

Reeb killed himself in October at age 34. His uncle says the reintegration guidance currently provided isn’t enough.

Tyler Reeb served multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan before being honorably discharged in 2015.

The family is seeking input on the program that they say would last as long as boot camp — 13 weeks.

