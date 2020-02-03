Home » National News » Facing minimal opposition, President…

Facing minimal opposition, President Donald Trump wins Republican caucuses in Iowa

The Associated Press

February 3, 2020, 8:25 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing minimal opposition, President Donald Trump wins Republican caucuses in Iowa.

