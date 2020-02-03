WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing minimal opposition, President Donald Trump wins Republican caucuses in Iowa.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 3, 2020, 8:25 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing minimal opposition, President Donald Trump wins Republican caucuses in Iowa.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.