Delivery driver charged with raping teen he met along route

The Associated Press

February 19, 2020, 9:56 AM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A package delivery driver in Delaware has been charged with raping a 15-year-old girl who authorities say he met along his work route.

Delaware State Police charged 27-year-old Robert Peal on Monday with multiple counts each of third-degree rape and sexual solicitation of a child under 18.

The agency says the DHL driver first met the girl when he delivered a package to her home near Newark last fall.

Investigators allege the two then started a sexual relationship. DHL hasn’t commented on Peal’s employment status, but State Police said the mail company has cooperated with authorities.

