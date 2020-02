TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Court: Florida can’t bar felons who served their time from registering to vote just because not…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Court: Florida can’t bar felons who served their time from registering to vote just because not all their fees are paid.

