The Associated Press

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — Chartered flight carrying Americans from cruise ship quarantined in Japan during virus crisis…

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — Chartered flight carrying Americans from cruise ship quarantined in Japan during virus crisis lands in California.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.