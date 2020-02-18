Home » National News » Boy Scouts of America…

Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy protection after barrage of sex abuse lawsuits.

The Associated Press

February 18, 2020, 12:37 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy protection after barrage of sex abuse lawsuits.

