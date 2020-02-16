Bowhunting group says NJ bear set world record

A bowhunting organization says a 700-pound bear shot in New Jersey last fall has set a world record as the…

A bowhunting organization says a 700-pound bear shot in New Jersey last fall has set a world record as the largest black bear killed with a bow and arrow in North America.

The Pope and Young Club, a bowhunting and conservation organization, said the bear killed Oct. 14 in Morris County toppled a record set in 1993 by a hunter in California.

The new record was announced after a special panel of judges was assembled Feb. 8 in Harrisburg, the group said.

The mounted animal is to be displayed at the group’s annual convention in Virginia in March.

