The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Billionaire activist Tom Steyer ending Democratic presidential campaign after pouring millions of dollars into his bid.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Billionaire activist Tom Steyer ending Democratic presidential campaign after pouring millions of dollars into his bid.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.