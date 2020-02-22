Home » National News » Bernie Sanders wins Democratic…

Bernie Sanders wins Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada, cementing front-runner status

The Associated Press

February 22, 2020, 7:47 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders wins Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada, cementing front-runner status.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Government News National News
Bernie Sanders

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up