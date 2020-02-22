SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities: Charter bus crashes outside San Diego, killing 3 people and injuring 18 others.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 22, 2020, 3:45 PM
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities: Charter bus crashes outside San Diego, killing 3 people and injuring 18 others.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.