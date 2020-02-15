AP Top U.S. News at 10:00 p.m. EST

Mississippi braces for flooding amid cresting river 14-year-old charged with Barnard College student death Week 4 of Weinstein trial: Closing…

Mississippi braces for flooding amid cresting river

14-year-old charged with Barnard College student death

Week 4 of Weinstein trial: Closing arguments, two universes

Questions complicate efforts to contain new virus from China

Shift to digital census raises fear of Iowa-like breakdown

Candy, cheese soar to space station to satisfy crew cravings

Michael Avenatti is convicted of trying to extort Nike

Oilman, former Texas governor candidate Williams dies at 88

Virginia emerges as South’s progressive leader under Dems

Houston blast prompts safety debate in city with no zoning

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.