AP Top U.S. News at 10:00 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 15, 2020, 12:00 AM

Mississippi braces for flooding amid cresting river

14-year-old charged with Barnard College student death

Week 4 of Weinstein trial: Closing arguments, two universes

Questions complicate efforts to contain new virus from China

Shift to digital census raises fear of Iowa-like breakdown

Candy, cheese soar to space station to satisfy crew cravings

Michael Avenatti is convicted of trying to extort Nike

Oilman, former Texas governor candidate Williams dies at 88

Virginia emerges as South’s progressive leader under Dems

Houston blast prompts safety debate in city with no zoning

