AP Top U.S. News at 11:50 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 8, 2020, 12:00 AM

Kobe Bryant helicopter had nearly cleared blinding clouds

Man who ran down 2 students faces manslaughter charges

Week 3 of Weinstein trial: Fake names and raw emotions

NYPD: Officer shot, wounded in ‘assassination attempt’

Plaque marking site of slave auctions missing in Virginia

CBS News head calls threats against Gayle King reprehensible

Rescues by chopper, front loader as flood hits northwest US

Mom, 6 kids die in Mississippi house fire; dad injured

Cyborgs, trolls and bots: A guide to online misinformation

Kansas anti-abortion measure fails; Medicaid plan targeted

