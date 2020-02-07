AP Top U.S. News at 11:33 p.m. EST

Kobe Bryant helicopter had nearly cleared blinding clouds
Man who ran down 2 students faces manslaughter charges
At Weinstein trial, defense takes aim at accusers’ memories
Plaque marking site of slave auctions missing in Virginia
Rescues by chopper, front loader as flood hits northwest US
Cyborgs, trolls and bots: A guide to online misinformation
Kansas anti-abortion measure fails; Medicaid plan targeted
NY to sue US over its ouster from trusted traveler programs
Teen pleads guilty to murder in Colorado school shooting
Guatemalan family seeking asylum reunited after suing feds
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.