AP Top U.S. News at 11:39 p.m. EST

Weinstein jurors focus on Sciorra as deliberations drag on
Wrestler adds to abuse allegations against university doctor
TV analyst? Spokesman? Freed ex-governor goes job hunting
Judge gives prison time to friend of gunman who killed 9
Tennessee man gets electric chair for killing fellow inmate
Woman struck and killed by Mardi Gras float during parade
16 cruise ship evacuees being moved to US hospitals
Infighting and online hoaxes mar Democrats’ campaign
California apologizes for Japanese American internment
Family of man killed by trooper seeking more than $10M
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.