AP Top U.S. News at 11:58 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 17, 2020, 12:00 AM

Hundreds still flooded from homes in Mississippi capital

Tech-starved government seeks industry’s best, brightest

Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to fight climate change

Museum’s Rembrandt knockoff turns out to be the real thing

Virginia lawmakers reject assault weapon ban

Eccentric millionaire Durst faces trial in friend’s killing

China reports 1,886 new virus cases, death toll up by 98

Stop and frisk gets renewed attention in Bloomberg candidacy

Daughter of man accused of killing 8 describes his abuse

Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in Connecticut club shooting

