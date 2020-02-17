AP Top U.S. News at 11:58 p.m. EST

Hundreds still flooded from homes in Mississippi capital
Tech-starved government seeks industry’s best, brightest
Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to fight climate change
Museum’s Rembrandt knockoff turns out to be the real thing
Virginia lawmakers reject assault weapon ban
Eccentric millionaire Durst faces trial in friend’s killing
China reports 1,886 new virus cases, death toll up by 98
Stop and frisk gets renewed attention in Bloomberg candidacy
Daughter of man accused of killing 8 describes his abuse
Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in Connecticut club shooting
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.