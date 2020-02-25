AP Top U.S. News at 10:42 p.m. EST

Generic drugmakers sold most opioids during overdose crisis
Drugmaker Mallinckrodt reaches $1.6B opioid settlement
AP: US opera union probe finds Plácido Domingo abused power
Next for Weinstein: Sentencing, appeal and another rape case
FBI raids Canadian fashion mogul following sex abuse claims
Nonprofit says it will open injection site in Philadelphia
‘A world of hurt’: 39 states to investigate Juul’s marketing
Hot Pockets heir gets 5 months in prison for college scam
Man charged with killing Missouri community center co-worker
Migrant detention center to open after conditions stir anger
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.