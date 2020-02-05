Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 9:23 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 5, 2020, 12:00 AM

Youth parole officer kept job amid child abuse investigation

Weinstein accuser says he trapped her during hotel assault

Photos of ‘king tides’ globally show risks of climate change

Conservators work on items damaged in Chinatown museum fire

Disconnect? Stocks rise despite fears over virus from China

Feds investigate Mississippi prisons after string of deaths

Madoff seeks prison release, citing terminal kidney failure

Judge strips terrorist of citizenship at government request

Prada agrees to racial training after window display uproar

Parkland dad apologizes for State of the Union outburst

