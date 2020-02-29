AP Top U.S. News at 11:45 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Wash. state sees 1st virus death in US, declares emergency US schools start planning for possible spread of coronavirus Chicago mayor: Police shooting video 'extremely disturbing' Baltimore squeegee kids find work, risks, cash at stoplights Whistleblower: Feds helping evacuees lacked virus protection Joe Coulombe, founder of popular Trader Joe's markets, dies Key questions heading into South Carolina Democratic primary US-based pro sports leagues monitoring coronavirus outbreak Court halts Trump asylum policy, then suspends its own order 'Into the Wild' lures the unprepared to Alaska wilderness