AP Top U.S. News at 10:14 p.m. EST

Holding-cell stats raise questions about Trump asylum policy Weinstein lawyer: Prosecutors have a ‘tale,’ not a case Man accused of…

Holding-cell stats raise questions about Trump asylum policy

Weinstein lawyer: Prosecutors have a ‘tale,’ not a case

Man accused of double murder freed after 25 years in prison

US announces 15th virus case, this one in Texas evacuee

Attorney general says Oklahoma to resume executions

New Mexico bid for recreational marijuana is all but doomed

Trump’s story about veteran’s comeback was not quite true

Flooding seems certain for some along the Missouri River

Smollett case could complicate reelection of top prosecutor

Torrential rains leave swollen rivers, downed trees in South

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.