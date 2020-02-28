Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:33 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 28, 2020, 12:00 AM

US schools start planning for possible spread of coronavirus

Whistleblower: Feds helping evacuees lacked virus protection

Court temporarily halts Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

‘Into the Wild’ lures the unprepared to Alaska wilderness

Report: Los Angeles deputies shared Kobe Bryant crash photos

Michigan gets more than 100 complaints against former doctor

2 charged in attack on Spanish-speaking woman, daughter

Liberal gun owners face dilemma in 2020 field

Agency: 2nd US case of person who got virus from community

Dad gets 72 years in death of boy found encased in concrete

