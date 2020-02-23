AP Top U.S. News at 10:10 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Skeptic of world being round dies in California rocket crash Feds to investigate California bus rollover that killed 3 Who…

Skeptic of world being round dies in California rocket crash Feds to investigate California bus rollover that killed 3 Who is No. 1? Whoever gets to fill out 2020 Census form For Virginia Tech parents, new gun laws a long struggle US ‘honor roll’ of historic places often ignores slavery Michigan sex-misconduct claims mirror Ohio State doctor case Probe finds sexual, physical abuse at school for the deaf Hero in Hanukkah attack declining $20K reward over Zionism Judge halts plan to move virus patients to California city Charter bus rollover kills 3, injures 18 outside San Diego Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.