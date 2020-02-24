Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:28 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 24, 2020, 12:00 AM

‘A new day’: Harvey Weinstein convicted, led away in cuffs

The Latest: Sciorra: Testimony against Weinstein was needed

Ex-coach gets 6 months in college scam, runs from courthouse

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma starts ad campaign for claims

US appeals court upholds Trump rules involving abortions

Crackdown on immigrants who use public benefits takes effect

Men hire lawyers over alleged abuse by U. of Michigan doctor

Costs, delays scuttle 124-mile Constitution Pipeline project

Girl, 11, brings AR-15 to Idaho hearing on gun legislation

Alabama inmate spared by dementia argument dies on death row

