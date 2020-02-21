AP Top U.S. News at 11:53 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Penn State settles ‘outstanding issues’ with Paterno family States step up funding for Planned Parenthood clinics Weinstein jury indicates it…

Penn State settles ‘outstanding issues’ with Paterno family States step up funding for Planned Parenthood clinics Weinstein jury indicates it is split on most serious counts University of Michigan officials told of abuse decades ago US virus cases climb to 35 with return of cruise passengers Case of missing children tied to doomsday beliefs, 3 deaths Man guilty of killing 2 who tried to stop his slurs on train Greyhound to stop allowing immigration checks on buses Helicopter sharpshooters to kill Grand Teton nonnative goats Helicopter pilot in Bryant crash had FAA violation in 2015 Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.