Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:53 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 21, 2020, 12:00 AM

Penn State settles ‘outstanding issues’ with Paterno family

States step up funding for Planned Parenthood clinics

Weinstein jury indicates it is split on most serious counts

University of Michigan officials told of abuse decades ago

US virus cases climb to 35 with return of cruise passengers

Case of missing children tied to doomsday beliefs, 3 deaths

Man guilty of killing 2 who tried to stop his slurs on train

Greyhound to stop allowing immigration checks on buses

Helicopter sharpshooters to kill Grand Teton nonnative goats

Helicopter pilot in Bryant crash had FAA violation in 2015

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up