Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 9:25 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 11, 2020, 12:00 AM

Actor Jussie Smollett faces 6 new charges in Chicago

Embattled Boy Scouts seek to boost support for abuse victims

Teacher unions: Children terrified by active shooter drills

Closings next as Weinstein declines to testify at rape trial

Commissioner: Officials overzealous in Iranian border stops

Epilepsy treatment side effect: New insights about the brain

Tapes of Avenatti threats highlight extortion trial closings

Judge dismisses lieutenant governor’s libel suit against CBS

Ex-state NAACP leader denies harassment allegations in suit

Appeals court halts deportation of child with head injury

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up