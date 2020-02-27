AP Top U.S. News at 11:40 p.m. EST

Whistleblower: Feds helping evacuees lacked virus protection
Neighbors: Brewery gunman a ‘gentleman’; no motive yet known
Grandfather, Navy vet among 5 victims of Wisconsin shooting
Feds cite new evidence against former Mexico security chief
New coronavirus case escalates US response
Loughlin, Giannulli set for October trial in college scam
Idaho targets transgender people, birth certificate changes
Guam residents compensated for war atrocities decades later
A Baltimore scandal ends as ex-mayor gets 3 years in prison
Mississippi man gets death sentence for multiple killings
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.