AP Top U.S. News at 10:05 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 12, 2020, 12:00 AM

Jussie Smollett’s image takes new hit with revived charges

Girls sue to block participation of transgender athletes

White supremacist propaganda spreading, anti-bias group says

Details still murky in police shooting of unarmed Texas man

2 Ohio State football players dismissed amid rape charges

NFL team’s deep Catholic ties behind role in abuse crisis

Judge orders immigration detention hotline restored

Baltimore shooting leaves 2 officers wounded; suspect dead

Penned lions still on offer at US trophy hunting convention

Official: Puerto Rico govt loses $2.6M in phishing scam

