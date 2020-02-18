AP Top U.S. News at 11:52 p.m. EST

Jury ends 1st day of deliberations in Weinstein’s rape trial Boy Scouts seek bankruptcy, urge victims to step forward Mom,…

Jury ends 1st day of deliberations in Weinstein’s rape trial

Boy Scouts seek bankruptcy, urge victims to step forward

Mom, daughter plead not guilty to slaying 5 close relatives

Utah lawmakers get tough on porn, ease up on polygamy

MIT to caption online videos after discrimination lawsuit

Ultimate choice: Tennessee inmates wrestle with how to die

Nebraska denies pardon for notorious killer’s ex-girlfriend

Immigration agency subpoenas Oregon county over 2 inmates

Soggy neighborhoods under flash-flood warning in Mississippi

US tells remaining cruise passengers: Stay out for 2 weeks

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.