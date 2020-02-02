AP Top U.S. News at 11:08 p.m. EST The Associated Press

China finishes new hospital for virus patients as toll grows New China virus details show challenge for outbreak control US…

China finishes new hospital for virus patients as toll grows New China virus details show challenge for outbreak control US states join global push to ban animal-tested cosmetics Week 2 at Weinstein trial: Four accusers and a Chihuahua Chinese communities rattled by virus, cancel new year events Judge refuses to vacate Somali pirate’s sentence Pregnant woman killed, baby survives in Milwaukee shooting Confusion over what data schools can provide for 2020 Census Pennsylvania groundhog declares early spring ‘a certainty’ Lady Gaga: ‘I better hear no lip-syncing’ at halftime show Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.