AP Top U.S. News at 11:30 p.m. EST

Gunman kills 5 at Milwaukee brewery before taking own life
Court sides with Trump in ‘sanctuary cities’ grant fight
New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin
Supervised drug injection site in US is almost ready to open
California wildfire victims fear coming last in PG&E payout
Colorado poised to become 22nd state with no death penalty
Shifting demographics drive GOP nosedive on US West Coast
Report: Domestic extremists killed at least 42 in 2019
Utility to pay $53M for blasts that damaged homes, killed 1
Idaho moves closer to ban on transgender women in athletics
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.