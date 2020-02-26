AP Top U.S. News at 11:30 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Gunman kills 5 at Milwaukee brewery before taking own life Court sides with Trump in ‘sanctuary cities’ grant fight New…

Gunman kills 5 at Milwaukee brewery before taking own life Court sides with Trump in ‘sanctuary cities’ grant fight New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin Supervised drug injection site in US is almost ready to open California wildfire victims fear coming last in PG&E payout Colorado poised to become 22nd state with no death penalty Shifting demographics drive GOP nosedive on US West Coast Report: Domestic extremists killed at least 42 in 2019 Utility to pay $53M for blasts that damaged homes, killed 1 Idaho moves closer to ban on transgender women in athletics Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.