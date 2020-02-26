Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:30 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 26, 2020, 12:00 AM

Gunman kills 5 at Milwaukee brewery before taking own life

Court sides with Trump in ‘sanctuary cities’ grant fight

New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

Supervised drug injection site in US is almost ready to open

California wildfire victims fear coming last in PG&E payout

Colorado poised to become 22nd state with no death penalty

Shifting demographics drive GOP nosedive on US West Coast

Report: Domestic extremists killed at least 42 in 2019

Utility to pay $53M for blasts that damaged homes, killed 1

Idaho moves closer to ban on transgender women in athletics

