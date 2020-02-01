Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:25 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 1, 2020, 12:00 AM

US states join global push to ban animal-tested cosmetics

Week 2 at Weinstein trial: Four accusers and a Chihuahua

U.S. evacuees ‘relieved’ about quarantine on military base

US reports 1st case of person-to-person spread of new virus

Apple temporarily closes stores in China amid virus outbreak

Police: 2 dead, 1 wounded in shooting after Florida funeral

Shaquille O’Neal on Kobe Bryant: ‘We love you, brother’

Torrential rains overshadow Post Malone pre-Super Bowl show

Chinese communities rattled by virus, cancel new year events

Author Mary Higgins Clark, ‘Queen of Suspense,’ dead at 92

