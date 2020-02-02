AP PHOTOS: Chiefs rally late, stun 49ers in Super Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs overcame a double-digit deficit for the third postseason game in a…

49ers_Chiefs_Super_Bowl_Photo_Gallery_57796 Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams celebrates his touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) NFL Hall of Fame player Terry Bradshaw congratulates Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Norma Hunt after the team won the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chief's defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) 49ers_Chiefs_Super_Bowl_Photo_Gallery_67819 Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark (55) and Ben Niemann celebrate over San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) 49ers_Chiefs_Super_Bowl_Photo_Gallery_49770 San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo lays on the ground after being hit during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt York) 49ers_Chiefs_Super_Bowl_Photo_Gallery_48274 Kansas City Chiefs' Morris Claiborne (20) knocks the ball from the hands of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) 49ers_Chiefs_Super_Bowl_Photo_Gallery_50477 San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk (44) falls into the end zone for a touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) 49ers_Chiefs_Super_Bowl_Photo_Gallery_55106 San Francisco 49ers' Marcell Harris, left, celebrates with Ahkello Witherspoon during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) 49ers_Chiefs_Super_Bowl_Photo_Gallery_19823 A fan in the stands holds a jersey honoring late NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt York) 49ers_Chiefs_Super_Bowl_Photo_Gallery_17728 San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers talks with players before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) 49ers_Chiefs_Super_Bowl_Photo_Gallery_14760 San Francisco 49ers' Tevin Coleman (26) runs against Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) 49ers_Chiefs_Super_Bowl_Photo_Gallery_06480 Kansas City Chiefs fans cheer during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) 49ers_Chiefs_Super_Bowl_Photo_Gallery_04938 A San Francisco 49ers fan reacts during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the 49ers and the Kansas City ChiefsSunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) 49ers_Chiefs_Super_Bowl_Photo_Gallery_05024 Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) 49ers_Chiefs_Super_Bowl_Photo_Gallery_42297 Kansas City Chiefs Charvarius Ward tackles San Francisco 49ers Kyle Juszczyk during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) 49ers_Chiefs_Super_Bowl_Photo_Gallery_46348 Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams, right, pulls away from San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward on his way to the winning touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) 49ers_Chiefs_Super_Bowl_Photo_Gallery_18359 Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a long pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) 49ers_Chiefs_Super_Bowl_Photo_Gallery_00924 San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa reacts on the sideline during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) 49ers_Chiefs_Super_Bowl_Photo_Gallery_12454 Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is doused on the sideline during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) 49ers_Chiefs_Super_Bowl_Photo_Gallery_01382 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, rear, celebrates with Frank Clark after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) 49ers_Chiefs_Super_Bowl_Photo_Gallery_10429 Kansas City Chiefs' Khalen Saunders (99) reacts after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) 49ers_Chiefs_Super_Bowl_Photo_Gallery_95055 Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) 49ers_Chiefs_Super_Bowl_Photo_Gallery_25815 Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates his touchdown pass to Damien Williams in the the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) ( 1 /23) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs overcame a double-digit deficit for the third postseason game in a row and beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 Sunday for their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

Patrick Mahomes guided Kansas City to three touchdowns in the final 6:13, including a go-ahead 5-yard pass to Damien Williams that survived a replay challenge after Williams tip-toed into the end zone.

Mahomes was voted MVP, and coach Andy Reid got his first Super Bowl championship after 21 seasons as a head coach.

It was another heartbreaker for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. He was the offensive coordinator for Atlanta when the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl three years ago. This time, he was the head coach for a team that let go a 20-10 lead in the final 15 minutes.

