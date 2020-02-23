Amazon seeks $4.5M in taxpayer money for Delaware operation

Online retail giant Amazon raked in $11.6 billion in profit last year but is asking for $4.5 million from Delaware taxpayers.

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Online retail giant Amazon raked in $11.6 billion in profit last year but is asking for $4.5 million from Delaware taxpayers.

Officials have kept a veil of secrecy around the request to be considered Monday by the state Council on Development Finance.

The agenda for the meeting states only that Amazon is requesting a Delaware Strategic Fund grant “to establish its operations in Wilmington.” But media reports suggest that Amazon is eyeing a distribution facility on the site of a former General Motors plant that was shuttered in 2009.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.