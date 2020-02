The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has approved T-Mobile’s $26.5 billion takeover of Sprint, removing a major obstacle in…

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has approved T-Mobile’s $26.5 billion takeover of Sprint, removing a major obstacle in wireless shakeup.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.