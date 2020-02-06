Home » National News » 6 people killed in…

6 people killed in wrong-way crash on Georgia interstate

The Associated Press

February 23, 2020, 11:01 AM

MIDWAY, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say six people including three children have been killed in a head-on collision on a Georgia interstate.

Liberty County sheriff’s officials say the crash happened early Sunday on Interstate 95.

Liberty County sheriff’s deputy Lt. Jason Colvin says officers received reports of a white Lexus traveling southbound in a northbound lane of I-95. He says deputies were headed there when the crash was reported in the Midway area.

WSAV-TV reports that deputies arrived to find that a crash had occurred between the Lexus and an SUV. There were no survivors.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up