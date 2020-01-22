Drowning of worker who fell in vat of acid ruled accidental

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The death of a worker who fell into a chemical vat at an Ohio business was…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The death of a worker who fell into a chemical vat at an Ohio business was an accidental drowning, a coroner ruled Wednesday.

Dana Swisher, 60, of Union, fell into the vat at Techmetals Inc. on Tuesday, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said.

District Chief Mike Fasnacht of the Dayton Fire Department said it was unclear whether the cause might have been an industrial accident or medical emergency.

Swisher had worked for the company for several years, Fasnacht said.

The tank contained liquid chromic acid, Dayton fire officials said. Techmetals works with chemicals that are used for metal plating and coating for different industries.

Dayton police were investigating, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

A man answering the phone at Techmetals on Tuesday said the company had no comment other than to say “all of the appropriate” people had been contacted.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.