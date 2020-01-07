Home » National News » US official confirms airstrikes…

US official confirms airstrikes at Iraq’s Ain Assad air base housing U.S. troops

The Associated Press

January 7, 2020, 7:01 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US official confirms airstrikes at Iraq’s Ain Assad air base housing U.S. troops.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up