Trump: No Americans or Iraqis were killed in Iranian strike at military base in Iraq

The Associated Press

January 8, 2020, 11:30 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump: No Americans or Iraqis were killed in Iranian strike at military base in Iraq.

