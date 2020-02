CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Source: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna, 13, also was killed in the helicopter crash that took the…

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Source: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna, 13, also was killed in the helicopter crash that took the life of NBA legend.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.