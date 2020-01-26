Home » National News » Sheriff says records show…

Sheriff says records show 9 people were aboard Kobe Bryant helicopter; all died

The Associated Press

January 26, 2020, 5:43 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sheriff says records show 9 people were aboard Kobe Bryant helicopter; all died.

