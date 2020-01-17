Home » National News » Sheriff: One dead, one…

Sheriff: One dead, one seriously injured in an avalanche at Lake Tahoe ski resort

The Associated Press

January 17, 2020, 3:09 PM

ALPINE MEADOWS, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff: One dead, one seriously injured in an avalanche at Lake Tahoe ski resort.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up