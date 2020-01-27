SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — Scottsboro, Alabama fire chief confirms 8 dead in Tennessee River boat dock fire.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 27, 2020, 12:42 PM
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — Scottsboro, Alabama fire chief confirms 8 dead in Tennessee River boat dock fire.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.