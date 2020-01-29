Florida authorities: Man’s body found, baby still missing

MIAMI (AP) — Police have found the body of a man who matches the description of a father sought by…

MIAMI (AP) — Police have found the body of a man who matches the description of a father sought by police in a newborn baby’s disappearance, authorities in Florida said Wednesday. The 1-week-old baby is still missing.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for the father and baby since three women were found shot dead Tuesday in a rural area in south Miami-Dade county.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday on a Facebook post that the van described in the Amber Alert was found in rural Blanton, Florida with the dead man inside. Blanton is more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) from where the women were found.

Miami-Dade officers had been searching for Ernesto Caballeiro, 49. He is related to at least one of the women found killed, but had not been named as a suspect.

He was traveling in a white van with decals saying “Nesty School Services” and “Caution: Transporting Children.”

