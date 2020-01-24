Home » National News » Police chief: 2 fatalities…

Police chief: 2 fatalities confirmed after large warehouse explosion shakes Houston

The Associated Press

January 24, 2020, 10:27 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — Police chief: 2 fatalities confirmed after large warehouse explosion shakes Houston.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up