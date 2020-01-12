Police: 3 juveniles, 2 adults wounded in Aurora, Co. shooting

Three juveniles and two adults were shot and wounded at an apartment complex in Colorado, police said early Sunday.

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Three juveniles and two adults were shot and wounded at an apartment complex in Colorado, police said early Sunday.

The five victims — two girls, one boy and two adult men — were hospitalized in serious condition but expected to survive, Aurora police spokesman Officer Matthew Longshore told The Associated Press in an email.

Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Longshore said. Preliminary information indicated that there had been a party at one of the apartments.

Police described the scene as near Iliff Avenue and Buckley Road, a busy commercial intersection.

Police released a description of one suspect, indicating no one was immediately taken into custody. Longshore said there were “possibly other suspects,” but police were still in the midst of interviews Sunday morning. Longshore said a motive wasn’t immediately clear.

Aurora is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Denver.

